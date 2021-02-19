Matthews put up a four-point night Thursday in a 7-3 win over the Senators. He had a goal and assist on the power play, and the same at even strength.

His scoring streak sits at 15 games which is just three games from tying the franchise record. Matthews is putting up Hart-worthy production. He has been held off the scoresheet just once -- the second game of the season. Since then, Matthews has scored 16 goals and put up eight assists in those 15 contests. Plus his two-way game has taken a jump and his ability to steal pucks from opponents is becoming Datsyukian. He's one of the best fantasy activations in the NHL.