Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Has 10 points in last six games
Matthews delivered a goal and added an assist in Toronto's 6-3 win over Montreal.
Matthews has five goals and 10 points in his last six games. Four of the points, including three of the goals, have come on the power play. Matthews may have missed time to injury this season, but he's still on track to score 40 goals. The guy is a fantasy beast.
