Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Has 12 points in last 10 games

Matthews scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

He went right shelf from the slot. Matthews has 37 goals and 72 points in 64 games this season and is on a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). Keep pushing him out there -- he has 12 points in his last 10 games. Matthews' success will support yours.

