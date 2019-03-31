Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Has 12 points in last 10 games
Matthews scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa.
He went right shelf from the slot. Matthews has 37 goals and 72 points in 64 games this season and is on a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). Keep pushing him out there -- he has 12 points in his last 10 games. Matthews' success will support yours.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sets new career high in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scoring binge continues•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Comes up big against Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Productive in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Unable to find scoresheet in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Better than any Leaf in history•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...