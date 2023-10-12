Matthews tallied three goals in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Matthews tied the game 2-2 with a power-play tally in the second period before scoring twice in the final five minutes of the third to even the score 5-5. It's quite a way to start the year for Matthews, who's scored 40 or more goals in each of his last four seasons. The 26-year-old center finished the 2022-23 campaign with 40 goals and 85 points in 74 games.