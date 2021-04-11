Matthews scored a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-5 victory over Ottawa on Saturday.

Matthew's wrist injury is obviously far behind him and he's running away with the Rocket Richard sprint -- he has 31 in 38 games. Right now, he's on a four-game point and goal streak that includes seven goals and 10 points. Matthews has also scored in seven of his last eight games and has 10 goals in that span. It feels like he's trying to take a run at 50 this season and if so, his already elite fantasy worth escalates.