Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Heads to dressing room
Matthews went to the dressing room after a hard hit from Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Dillon appeared to make contact with Matthews' head on the play, but there was no penalty called. Matthews is likely being checked for concussion symptoms after the high hit.
