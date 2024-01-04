Matthews scored a goal on 13 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Matthews' point streak ended Saturday versus the Hurricanes, turning into just his fourth multi-game drought of the campaign. He was a man on a mission Wednesday and finally cashed in his last of a season-high 13 shots at 2:12 of overtime. The tally got him to 30 on the season, the first player in the league to reach that mark. He's added 15 assists, 159 shots, 48 blocked shots, 38 hits and a plus-7 rating through 35 appearances.