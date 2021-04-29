Matthews tallied a goal on five shots in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday.

Matthews batted a puck down out of mid-air in the Montreal zone and swept a shot past netminder Jake Allen to put Toronto on top 2-0 midway through the first period. The goal was Matthews' 35th in 45 games and held up as his league-leading 10th game-winner of the season. He's scored 11 times this month alone.