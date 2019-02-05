Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ink drying on five-year extension
Matthews agreed to terms with the Maple Leafs on a five-year contract extension valued at $11.634 million annually.
Matthews' contract will be paid out primarily in the form of signing bonus, as he is set to make $54.5 million in bonus money and just $3.65 million in actual salary, per Bob McKenzie of TSN. The world-class center is off to a career-best pace this season, having racked up 23 goals and just as many assists through 38 games. The sniper's shooting percentage (19.0) is off the charts, with the Leafs also benefiting heavily from his power-play exploits -- he has eight goals and four helpers on the man advantage. Just 21 years old, Matthews' will make $634,000 more per season than John Tavares, who signed a seven-year deal with Toronto last July. While Matthews is the face of the franchise, it's clear that the two stud forwards can co-exist in their quest to lead the club to its first Stanley Cup win since 1967.
