Matthews scored his 60th goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over Buffalo.

It's the second time in his NHL career that Matthews has reached the mark. He also hit it in 2021-22, when he scored 60 goals in 73 games. Matthews is the first two-time 60-goal scorer since Pavel Bure of the Canucks (1992-93 and 1993-94). And he's the ninth NHLer with two or more 60-goal seasons, joining Mike Bossy (five), Phil Esposito (four), Mario Lemieux (four), Brett Hull (three), Bure (two), Jari Kurri (two) and Steve Yzerman (two). And to think his game Saturday was mid at best. Wow.