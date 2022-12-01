Matthews scored a goal and shared the team lead with a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the visiting Sharks.

Matthews, who has converted in three consecutive contests, opened the scoring Wednesday by deflecting in a fake shot-pass from Mac Hollowell. The 25-year-old center continues to dominate the Sharks. In 11 matchups, Matthews has 11 goals and three assists. Despite registering just one shot on goal against the Sharks, Matthews, with 104 shots, remains the Maple Leafs' leader by a wide margin. John Tavares is second with 84.