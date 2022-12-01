Matthews scored a goal and shared the team lead with a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the visiting Sharks.
Matthews, who has converted in three consecutive contests, opened the scoring Wednesday by deflecting in a fake shot-pass from Mac Hollowell. The 25-year-old center continues to dominate the Sharks. In 11 matchups, Matthews has 11 goals and three assists. Despite registering just one shot on goal against the Sharks, Matthews, with 104 shots, remains the Maple Leafs' leader by a wide margin. John Tavares is second with 84.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Starts run with hard wrister•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Gets 200th even-strength goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets second-period tally•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Okay to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Leaves practice early Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two points not enough•