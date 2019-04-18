Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Keeps firing in Game 4
Matthews scored two goals, one on the power play, during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.
He fired a game-high seven shots on net in this one, giving the 21-year-old three goals on 19 shots, plus an assist, through four contests. Matthews is catching fire at the right time, but he'll need to stay hot Friday for Game 5 if the Leafs are going to steal another win in Boston.
