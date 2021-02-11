Matthews provided an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Matthews set up Zach Hyman for the empty-net goal at 18:56 of the third period. The 23-year-old Matthews has only been held off the scoresheet in one of his appearances this year -- he's riding a personal 11-game point streak. The star center is up to 11 goals, five helpers, a plus-7 rating and 55 shots on net through 13 outings.