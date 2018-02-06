Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Leads way in win over Ducks
Matthews scored twice, added an assist and registered a plus-5 rating during Monday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.
Matthews has now collected 12 goals and 17 points through 19 games since returning from concussion-like symptoms Dec. 23. He's locked in as a go-to fantasy asset in all settings, but it's worth noting that his ice time trails most superstars, so his upside is slightly capped. Still, there's potential for a late-season surge here, and this time of year is when it matters most.
