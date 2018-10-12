Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: League-leading ninth goal
Matthews scored two power-play goals Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
Matthews now leads the NHL with nine following his fourth multi-goal game of the season. Yes, there is a Rocket Richard trophy in his future and maybe even in 2018-19. You know what to do.
