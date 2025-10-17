Matthews scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Rangers.

He and William Nylander broke away on a two-on-one early in the overtime frame, and he tapped the winner past Igor Shesterkin. Matthews is starting to pick up the pace with four goals, one assist and 22 shots in five games this season. He has also used his body well with three blocks in each of the Leafs' five games so far. Matthews' OT goal tied Mats Sundin for the most overtime goals (14) in franchise history. He has four points (three goals, one assist) during a three-game point streak.