Matthews left practice early Friday after taking a shot off his foot, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Matthews was hobbling off the ice and went straight to the locker room near the end of practice. The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner, has eight goals and 19 points in 18 games this season, after a 60 goal, 106 point performance in 73 games last season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two points not enough•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First goal in four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Notches helper Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First multi-goal game of year•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Starting to heat up•