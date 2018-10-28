Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Leaves Saturday's game
Matthews took a heavy hit from Winnipeg's Jacob Trouba and was taken to the locker room, Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star reports.
Matthews appeared to absorb the brunt of the collision with his left shoulder, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Drops off after monstrous start•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Season-long goal streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: League-leading nine goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Extends streak to four games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three-game, eight-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.