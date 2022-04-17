Matthews picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.
He was originally given another assist on Michael Bunting's goal, but the official scorer took it away. Matthews is up to 102 points (58 goals, 44 assists) in 70 contests and sits fifth in NHL scoring. His two-game goal drought will end soon -- he was all over the puck Saturday and just couldn't convert.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Crests century mark in scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Long point streak ends•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Gets rare 50-in-50•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Dominant in Dallas•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Adds three more points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Noteworthy hat trick•