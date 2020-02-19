Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lights lamp in loss
Matthews scored his 43rd goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
He ripped home a one-timer on a feed from William Nylander late in the second period to get the Leafs on the board, but the team was already down 5-0 at that point. Matthews has found the back of the net in three of the last four games, and in 20 games to begin 2020 he's piled up 16 goals and 24 points. The 22-year-old is now one goal ahead of David Pastrnak in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy, 43 to 42, with Alex Ovechkin lurking in third with 40.
