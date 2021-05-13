Matthews scored a goal on a team-leading six shots Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Matthews struck for his league-leading 41st goal of the season with 2:40 left in regulation, jumping on a loose puck at the bottom of the left faceoff circle and depositing it to tie the game at 3-3. The goal, No. 199 in his NHL career, extended Matthews' point streak to seven games (seven goals, one assist) and gave him 66 points heading into Friday's regular-season finale at Winnipeg.