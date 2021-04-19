Matthews scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Matthews missed a game with a recurrence of a wrist injury, but he seemed fine Sunday. Through eight games in April, he's buried nine goals and supplied three assists. The 23-year-old superstar has a league-leading 33 goals in 41 outings. He's added 21 helpers, 169 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 12 power-play points.