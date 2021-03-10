Matthews scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

The 23-year-old had gone five games without finding the back of the net, an eternity by the standards he'd set earlier this season, but Matthews shook off his slump and fired home his 19th and 20th goals to give the Leafs a fighting chance. He'll need to heat back up again, and avoid the injury bug, to rekindle hopes of 50 goals in 50 games, but 33 points through 24 games still puts the young superstar on a career-best scoring pace.