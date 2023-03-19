Matthews set up two goals Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over Ottawa.
Both apples came on beautiful feeds to Calle Jarnkrok, first on a one-timer from the slot side of the right circle and the second on a breakway. Matthews did score early in the shootout, but his goal was matched, and the sudden-death round went nine-rounds before it was settled.
