Matthews posted an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Matthews helped out on a Mitchell Marner tally in the second period. The assist extended Matthews' point streak to seven games (seven goals, four helpers), though it was just the second outing in that span in which he didn't score. The 26-year-old center is up to 59 points, 202 shots, 56 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-15 rating over 47 appearances this season. With 40 goals on his ledger, his career high of 60 tallies from 2021-22 is very much within reach.