Matthews had his 16-game point streak snapped Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo.
He had 31 points (21 goals, 10 assists) during the streak. Matthews did deliver a bit of category coverage Tuesday with four SOG, a minor penalty and one block. He is just two goals shy of 60, a mark last hit by Steven Stamkos in 2011-12.
