Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Longest assist streak of career
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers.
Matthews' assist streak now stands at five games and five assists. It matches the longest assist streak of his career. Matthews has gone six games without a goal (17 shots), and he has just one snipe in his last 10 games (one goal, seven assists).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three points vs. Germany•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Climbing team record lists•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three points in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nineteen points in last 12 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Continues offensive surge Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Finds twine in overtime loss•