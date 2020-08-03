Matthews fired six shots in 24:38 in a 2-0 loss to Columbus in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.
The reins were off Matthews, whose ice time outpaced the next closest Leaf forward by almost three minutes. He was even on the ice more than any blueliner. Matthews is a horse and it's only a matter of time before this 47-goal scorer find twine. Game 2 is Tuesday.
