Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Making progress in recovery
Matthews won't play Saturday against Washington, but he's progressing in his recovery from an apparent shoulder injury, TSN reports.
Matthews has been skating "every day" and should be in playing shape once he's cleared to return to the lineup, but he won't participate in Saturday's Stadium Series clash with the Capitals, and he isn't expected to be ready for Monday's matchup with the Sabres either. The Maple Leafs are in comfortable playoff position, so they won't rush their star center back before he's ready, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him given the green light ahead of next Saturday's game against the Penguins.
