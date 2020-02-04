Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Matches 2018-19 goal output
Matthews scored a goal and led all players with seven shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
Matthews scored in the opening minute of the second period to give Toronto a 3-1 lead. It was his 37th goal in 53 games, matching his total from the entire 2018-19 season (68 games). Matthews is gunning for his first 40-goal campaign since his rookie season of 2016-17 and his 62 points have him within striking distance of the career-high 73 he had last season.
