Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Misses out on team practice
Matthews (upper body) wasn't fit to practice with the team following his solo skate Sunday, Lance Hornby of Postmedia reports.
Hornby further speculates that the sophomore sensation could be shelved until after Christmas if he's unable to hit the ice with the team Monday. There's no question that fantasy owners abound are champing at the bit in anticipation of Matthews' eventual return. After all, he's tacked on 26 points in as many games this season.
