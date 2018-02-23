Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Misses practice Friday

Matthews (shoulder) was not on the ice for practice Friday morning, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, the phenom is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his apparent shoulder injury. Given Matthews' high profile, we anticipate clarity on this situation well ahead of Saturday's home clash with the Bruins.

