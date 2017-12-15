Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Missing fourth straight Friday
Matthews (upper body) won't play Friday against the Red Wings, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Matthews will miss a fourth straight contest, but there's a distinct possibility he'll be ready to return for the Maple Leaf's next game, as Toronto won't play again until Tuesday against Carolina after Friday's tilt. Patrick Marleau will continue to center the Leafs' top line while Matthews remains sidelined.
