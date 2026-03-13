Matthews (knee/quad) sustained a Grade 3 MCL tear and a quadriceps contusion Thursday versus the Ducks. He will be reevaluated in two weeks, but he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Matthews took a knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas, and it will be enough to end the Toronto captain's campaign. The Maple Leafs haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoff race yet, but it's hard to see a path forward for them to get there without Matthews. He ends the campaign with 27 goals and 53 points over 60 appearances, his lowest scoring numbers in any of his 10 NHL campaigns. It's unclear if he'll be cleared in time to have the option to represent Team USA at the IIHF World Championship.