Matthews recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 7.

Matthews sent a pass from behind the net to William Nylander for the Maple Leafs' lone goal in the season-ending loss. The 23-year-old Matthews was limited to one goal and four helpers in the seven-game series after racking up a league-leading 41 tallies in 52 regular-season contests. He added 35 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating in the playoffs.