Matthews was one of the first players selected by Team USA for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

In Matthews, Team USA has the NHL's leading goal scorer from the 2023-24 season. He scored 69 times, the most by a player since Mario Lemieux potted 69 in 1995-96. Matthews was a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, which goes to the NHL's top player as voted by the players, and he finished third in voting for the Selke Trophy, given to the league's top defensive forward.