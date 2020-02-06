Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nearing 40-goal plateau
Matthews scored twice on five shots and was minus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Matthews nearly single-handedly brought Toronto back from a 3-1 deficit, with both of his goals drawing the Maple Leafs to within a goal. They were his 38th and 39th tallies of the season, leaving him on the doorstep of his first 40-goal campaign since his rookie year of 2016-17. Matthews will take a five-game point streak (five goals, two assists) into Friday's tilt against Anaheim.
