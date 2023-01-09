Matthews found the back of the net in a 6-2 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Matthews scored on the power play at 13:13 of the third period to extend the Leafs' lead to 6-2. It was his 20th goal and 47th point in 41 games this season. He's on a five-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 10 contests.
