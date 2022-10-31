Matthews netted a power-play goal in Toronto's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

Matthews, who scored a career-high 60 goals in 2021-22, got off to a slow start with just one goal on 34 shots over his first seven games of the season. He's been heating up lately though, netting two goals over his last three contests. That's pushed him up to three goals and eight points in 10 games this season.