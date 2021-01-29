Matthews scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Matthews' third-period tally stood as the game-winner, scored just 2:25 after Zack Kassian's equalizer for the Oilers. The goal gave Matthews five markers and nine points in eight contests. He's scored in his last four outings -- the superstar center should always be locked into fantasy lineups.

More News