Matthews scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Matthews' third-period tally stood as the game-winner, scored just 2:25 after Zack Kassian's equalizer for the Oilers. The goal gave Matthews five markers and nine points in eight contests. He's scored in his last four outings -- the superstar center should always be locked into fantasy lineups.
