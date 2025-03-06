Matthews scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Matthews spoiled Adin Hill's shutout bid with a goal at 18:01 of the second period. The goal stretched Matthews' point streak to 11 games -- he has just three goals to go with 12 assists in that span, and five of those 15 points have come on the power play. The 27-year-old is up to 23 goals, 53 points (16 on the power play), 191 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 47 appearances in his usual top-line role.