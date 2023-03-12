Matthews scored a goal and an assist on eight shots, helping the Maple Leafs to a 7-4 victory over the Oilers on Saturday.
Matthews scored a power-play goal in the third period to extend the Maple Leafs' lead to 6-3. He would also add an assist on John Tavares' first goal. This performance gives Matthews goals in back-to-back games with three points in that span. On the season, Matthews has 30 goals and 64 points in 58 games.
