Matthews scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Matthews was above the hash marks in front of the net and deftly deflected a Mark Giordano point shot that went off netminder Charlie Lindgren's blocker and down his back into the net. Last year's Rocket Richard and Hart winner was a presence all night and delivered five shots and five hits.
