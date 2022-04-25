Matthews had two assists in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington.

Matthews' goal drought hit five appearances, but he still leads the league with 58 despite having failed to light the lamp since April 9. The pair of helpers boosted his career-best point total to 104. Matthews' shootout attempt was emblematic of his recent lack of shooting luck, as it hit the post and stayed out. He'll look to rediscover his goal-scoring touch over the final week of the regular season.