Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: No points in last three games

Matthews fired six shots but had three giveaways and a minus-2 rating in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

He's now been held off the score sheet for three straight games. Matthews is still building on a career year with his 72 points in 66 games. But he missed 15 games this season to go with the 20 he missed the year before. We're not saying Matthews is another Evgeni Malkin, but it is something that fantasy owners need to keep filed in the back of their minds.