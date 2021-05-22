Matthews fired eight shots at Carey Price on Thursday, but failed to register a point. It was the first time in 11 games against the Canadiens this season that he was held without a point.

He looked really good on the first power play -- he was on his off wing and absolutely wired a rocket. But the harsh reality is that Matthews is the only shooter the Habs find dangerous on that PP, so he will be in tough unless they become a shoot-first crew with the man advantage. Still, Matthews is the most consistent goal scorer in the league and will be on the board very soon. That release is the best around.