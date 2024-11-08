Matthews (upper body) was unavailable for Friday's optional skate, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Matthews missed Tuesday's game versus Boston and has not practiced since then, putting his status for Friday's game versus Detroit in serious doubt. Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season, as the superstar center has gotten off to a slow start.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not at practice Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Won't be available Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sends power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Seven points in last six games•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets PP goal Monday•