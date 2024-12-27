Matthews (upper body) is not at practice Friday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.
Matthews will miss his third straight game Friday when the Maple Leafs travel to Detroit. Matthews missed nine games in November with the same injury. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games this season and it appears that he will miss at least Saturday's home game versus Washington as well.
