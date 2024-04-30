Matthews (illness) is not expected to play in Game 5 versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Matthews had limited participation in Tuesday's morning skate after making an early exit from Game 4. The Maple Leafs will be forced to face elimination Tuesday without the league's top goal-scorer in 2023-24. Look for Max Domi and John Tavares to see larger roles with Matthews out of the lineup with this lingering illness.