Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not expected to play Saturday
Per coach Mike Babcock, Matthews (shoulder) likely won't play Saturday against the Penguins, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Matthews returned to the ice with his teammates for the first time since sustaining his injury Wednesday, but he was wearing a non-contact jersey during his abbreviated practice session with the Maple Leafs' main group, so he still has at least one major hurdle to clear before he'll be given the green light to return to action. If the 20-year-old pivot is unable to go Saturday as expected, his next chance to return to the lineup won't come until next Wednesday against the Stars.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Skates ahead of team session•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Making progress in recovery•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to miss at least a week•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Waiting on MRI results•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...