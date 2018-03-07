Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not expected to play Saturday

Per coach Mike Babcock, Matthews (shoulder) likely won't play Saturday against the Penguins, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews returned to the ice with his teammates for the first time since sustaining his injury Wednesday, but he was wearing a non-contact jersey during his abbreviated practice session with the Maple Leafs' main group, so he still has at least one major hurdle to clear before he'll be given the green light to return to action. If the 20-year-old pivot is unable to go Saturday as expected, his next chance to return to the lineup won't come until next Wednesday against the Stars.